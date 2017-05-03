Man Leads Police On Pursuit On Blue Earth County Gravel Roads, Bike Trail

A 25-year-old man is arrested after leading police on a pursuit on a Blue Earth County bike trail.

Authorities tried to pull over David Baker Jr. about 2:30 Monday morning for a light out on his rear license plate light.

When the officer activated his siren, Baker Jr. took off at a high rate of speed on Pintail Road.

Police say Baker was traveling 65 miles per hour on the road that turned into gravel, when his vehicle slid into the ditch and ended up on the paved bike trail.

Authorities say Baker Jr. continued on the trail, approaching speeds over 75 miles per hour, before he lost control by the ravine.

Baker Jr. then fled the vehicle before authorities could get there.

An officer’s K-9 was barking at the ravine, when Baker came out and surrendered to police.

He’s charged with a felony count of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and a misdemeanor count of fleeing police on foot.