Two Estherville Men Arrested, Charged Following Drug Transaction

Two people are arrested and facing charges after a drug transaction in Emmet County.

An Estherville police officer was on patrol on Central Avenue in Estherville when he saw two men conduct a hand-to-hand transaction.

Further investigation found the transaction was a drug deal.

Officers identified 29-year-old Cody Strayer, of Estherville, as the man who delivered the marijuana. The other man arrested was 33-year-old Juan Rodriguez-Guevara, of Estherville.

Both were arrested and transported to the Emmet County Jail. Strayer is charged with delivery of marijuana. Rodriguez-Guevara is charged with possession of a controlled substance.