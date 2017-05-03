University Of Minnesota Professor, Two Other Americans Killed In Fatal Accident In Czech Republic

The University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine says one of its faculty members has died in a traffic accident in the Czech Republic.

A statement from the college Wednesday says Dr. Robert Morrison, his wife and several companions were in the accident north of Prague. It says they were traveling before attending a swine health management conference.

Czech police say three Americans died in the collision with a truck Tuesday near Melnik, north of Prague.

The college's statement doesn't identify the other victims and police haven't released any names.

Police say six Americans were traveling in a rented SUV. A man and a woman died immediately. Another woman died in a hospital, while one woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and two men escaped unharmed.