Community Notification Meeting Set For Level 3 Sex Offender In Olivia

A Community Notification Meeting is set for tonight in Olivia regarding a Level 3 sex Offender.

26-year-old Christopher Johnson is expected to move to a residence on Maple Avenue in Olivia on May 15.

Johnson has a history of sexual contact with adolescent female victims that he knew.

Authorities say he gained compliance with the victims through physical force and in one instance, used an accomplice.

Johnson is 5 foot 11, weighs 202 pounds and has blue eyes and black hair.

More information will be available at the meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Olivia City Hall.