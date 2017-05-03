Suspicious Activity In Rural Dickinson County

The Dickinson County Sheriff's office is warning residents of a scam circulating in the area.

The sheriff's office says they received calls about a suspicious vehicle described as a red, smaller two door car.

The car belongs to two males that were trying to sell products, claiming they work for Dish Network.

The license plates are red, white and blue like seen in this photo.

Reports say the two used local resident names as references and were very pushy in their sales technique.

Police say if you see the vehicle or they stop at your residence do not make contact with the individuals.

Rather..call the Communications Center at 712–336–2525.

