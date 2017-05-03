Three Students Injured In Bemidji School Bus Crash

Three students have been hurt in a school bus accident near Bemidji.

Jim Hess, superintendent of Bemidji Area Schools, says one student had a possibly broken arm, another had a facial laceration and a third had possible internal injuries. Hess says other students aboard had ``bumps and bruises.''

Hess says one student was airlifted from the scene.

The injured students have been taken to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji. Hospital spokeswoman Lindsey Wangberg says that a hotline has been set up for parents to check in.

Authorities said the bus was struck by a car at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, causing it to land on its side in a ditch.