Couple Who Hid Lakeville Sisters Sentenced To Probation

The couple who helped a mother hide her two teenage daughters from their father on a ranch near Herman has been sentenced to probation.

Douglas and Gina Dahlen kept the girls at White Horse Ranch for two and a-half years to hide them during their parents' bitter divorce. The girls were 13 and 14 years old when they were taken to the ranch.

A Dakota County judge sentenced the Dahlens Tuesday to two years of probation. The girls' father was granted custody after his daughters were found. Their mother, Sandra Grazzini-Rucki, was sentenced in September to 233 days in jail and six months of probation.

The Dahlens must also pay $10,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to deprivation of parental rights.