HEAT Team Assist With Arrest In Windom

The High Risk Entry and Arrest Team assisted with an arrest May 2 in Windom for stolen guns.

According to Windom Police, HEAT assisted the department and Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office securing an apartment at South Windom Apartments.

Authorities arrested 32–year–old Marlin Raynard Holder in connection with burglaries and fleeing.

On May 3, Holder was charged with terrorist threats.

The Windom Police Department says the burglary case involving stolen guns is ongoing.

If anyone purchased a gun from a private party in the Windom area, they can call the Windom Police Department at 507–831–6134 to find out if it was stolen.

--KEYC News 12