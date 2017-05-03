Republicans Aim to Erase Campaign Spending Laws

Minnesota Republicans want to erase a campaign finance law that could drastically affect the 2018 gubernatorial race.

The GOP has revived a push to remove the state's subsidy for political campaigns, calling it a handout for politicians.

But Democrats say the laws provide an important safeguard against an overflow of outside money attempting to influence state elections. They say small campaigns that depend on the money would be overmatched without the subsidy.

The measure faces a tough path through Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton. He has said the laws are some of the last remaining incentives to tamp down campaign spending.

