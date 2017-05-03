Prep Athlete: McKenna Berdan

A 4–1 start is just what the New Ulm Cathedral softball team was looking for.

Instead of rebuilding, the Greyhounds are right where they want to be thanks to the leadership of a senior shortstop.

It didn't take long for Cathedral senior McKenna Berdan to make an impact for the Greyhounds.

As a freshman, the shortstop started on the 2014 class A state championship team.

"She was very instrumental in 2014, in bringing a state championship back to New Ulm," said Bob Mertz, co-head coach of New Ulm Cathedral.



"Definitely the state tournament my freshman year. Winning that state championship was huge," said Berdan, prep athlete.

Now a senior the four year starter boasted an on-base percentage of almost .750 entering this week and is willing to do whatever it takes to win.



"You always look for a leader, and you don't know who's going to come up, and right away she, she didn't want anything to do with rebuilding this year, she wanted to reload and go," said Mertz.



"She came up to us as a catcher when she was a freshman, but we had someone else in that role as a senior. We needed a shortstop, so we were able to mold her, and teach her a lot of things, and so what we taught her, she's been more than willing to pass on to other players," said Jamie Portner, co-head coach of New Ulm Cathedral.

"I've been doing this for 39 years coaching softball at Cathedral High School, and I've been fortunate to work with some very good shortstops and McKenna ranks right up there with the best of them," said Mertz.

Her leadership on the diamond is why McKenna Berdan is our KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

--KEYC News 12