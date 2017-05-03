Mosquito Outlook in Southern Minnesota

It doesn't seem like we need to be worrying about mosquitoes yet, but experts say now is the time to prepare. Everyone knows Minnesota's second state bird is the mosquito... and it seems like bug season comes on so quickly!



"All of a sudden, boom, we've got mosquitoes like crazy," Brian Kottke said, the Pest Control Manager at Spring Touch Lawn & Pest Control.



Right now, we'll enjoy the "buzz-free" air but because the temps are getting higher, the bugs will quickly follow. As soon as the weeds come out, so do mosquitoes.



"They're going to start popping out here pretty thick pretty soon. As soon as it stays in the 70 degrees, stuff like this, it's definitely going to start bringing them out," Kottke said.



Southern Minnesota is experiencing a very wet spring this year, which will, unfortunately, help the mosquito population. Experts at Spring Touch say that's not the only thing that's going to give mosquitoes an extra boost.



"It's not so much the wetness of this year, but the wetness of last year. Because we had such high amounts of mosquitoes, there were so many mosquitoes being born, so many mosquitoes that then laid eggs and now, some of those eggs can last for a long time," Kottke said.



The best defense against a ton of mosquitoes is prevention, so make sure there's no standing water in your yard.

A little water in planting pots or even water sitting in a bottle cap can be a nest for mosquitoes.

Waseca is on track to have a higher population of the pesky bugs because of all the standing floodwater from last fall.



"Actually, that town even sprays for mosquitoes and they still get tons of them. So yeah, there should definitely be lots of mosquitoes there," Kottke said.



Minnesota has more than 50 different kinds of mosquitoes and if you want to keep them off of you, Spring Touch said to use a 35 percent DEET spray. You can also treat your lawn and bushes to try and keep them out.



--KEYC News 12.