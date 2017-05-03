Community Roundtable Discussion

Staff members of U.S. Representative Tim Walz were on hand to listen to thoughts and concerns from constituents in Southern Minnesota.



Staffers with Representative Walz are working their way across the First Congressional District asking three questions: what's the best aspect of living in southern Minnesota, what's the biggest challenge, and if you could wave a magic wand what's one thing you would like done to enhance the quality of life in the rural areas.



"Healthcare, healthcare, healthcare comes up in every one of these conversations and people want members of Congress and their state legislatures to work together and come up with solution," Rep. Walz' Chief of Staff Josh Syrjamaki said.



Concerns with healthcare revolve around having access to the doctors they want to go to and being able to afford insurance. Other issues facing the Fairmont area include creating jobs.



"They're worried, they're worried about the future, they're worried about young people leaving and not coming back. So they're looking for innovative ideas that create opportunities not only economic but opportunities to enjoy the outdoors, to enjoy different cultural events to stay here so that our economy can continue to grow," Syrjamaki said.



"I know a lot of kids are worried about getting jobs after college because they're going to get degrees in something they have an interest in but they don't always know, this is what the jobs actually are and you can look at statistics that's not going to help you what communities want to go to," Fairmont High School Junior Celia Simpson said.



"The myth is that vocational schools are gone and we want to show off the fact that we are doing everything we can to provide skilled workers for the future of Minnesota, we think that's important," Superintendent for Fairmont Area Schools Joseph Brown said.



With Rep. Walz retiring at the end of this year's term, these meet-ups will set the groundwork for creating legislation within the next 18 to 20 months.

-KEYC News 12