Huge Demand For Section 8 Housing In Mankato And Blue Earth County

Housing is one of the biggest issues the Mankato area faces, especially workforce housing and cheaper.



"The application for section 8 housing just closed at midnight yesterday. We received 1,291 applications," said Kristin Prososki with Mankato's housing division.

Mankato coordinates Section 8 vouchers for both the city and Blue Earth County, with 502 vouchers being available across the county.

That's far fewer vouchers than there are applications, so staff will assess them further.

"We then screen applicants for eligibility, and as there's turnover from current voucher holders, we're able to take people off the waiting list," Prososki said.

It's a typically slow process, but may be getting tougher.

Because demand, if measured by applications received, has increased about 500%.

"As a point of reference, the last time we took application three years ago there were about 260 applicants at that time, and it took three year to go through the list. Those at the top will get in soon, but the randomized list will take some time," Prososki said.

