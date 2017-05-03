Nine Mavs Earn Conference Honors; MSU Ready for NSIC Tourney

On Sunday, the MSU softball team earned the regular season conference title and on Wednesday, the NSIC honored nine members of the Maverick softball team. For the 3rd time in her career, former Mankato East Cougar Coley Ries was named NSIC Pitcher of the Year. She wasn't alone earning conference nods. MSU junior Jess Meidl and sophomore McKenzie Paap were also named to the All-NSIC first team. While senior Ashley Thell, junior Libby Bemis and freshman Carly Esselman made the 2nd team. Paap and Cori Kennedy received Gold Glove Honors. For the 2nd consecutive season and the 4th time in her storied career, Maverick Head Coach Lori Meyer was named NSIC Coach of the Year.

The 9th-ranked Mavericks are currently 50-6 on the season. The Mavs are the top seed in the conference tourney which gives them a first round bye. The purple and gold will play the lowest seeded winner from the first round between (9) Minot State, (8) Southwest Minnesota State and (10) Northern State.

The Mavs take the diamond in Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon at 2PM. We'll have an update Thursday evening on KEYC News 12 at 6PM.