Democratic Senator From Des Moines Running For Governor Of Iowa

A state senator serving his first year in office says he's running for governor.

Nate Boulton announced Thursday that he'll seek the Democratic nomination in 2018. He's making a formal announcement in his hometown of Columbus and will embark on a six-day trip around the state.

He was elected to his first term last November. His District 16 includes Pleasant Hill and northeast Des Moines.

Boulton said he'd emphasize support for education and worker training to make the state more economically competitive.

He's joining a crowded Democratic field. Former party chairwoman Andy McGuire announced her candidacy last month and state Rep. Todd Prichard has formed a fundraising committee. Polk County Conservation Director Rich Leopold and party activist Jon Neiderbach also say they're running.