Groups Sue To Block Iowa Abortion Measure Set to Be Enacted

The American Civil Liberties Union and Planned Parenthood are suing to block a measure set to be signed into Iowa law this week that would impose a three-day waiting period on women seeking abortions.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Polk County District Court seeks an emergency injunction to block the waiting period that would go into effect immediately upon being signed by Gov. Terry Branstad. Branstad says he'll sign it Friday morning.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood said Wednesday in a joint news release that the measure will interrupt already-scheduled abortion appointments and that some of those women could be near the point in which they can longer induce abortion through medication. The lawsuit says that would force them to have a surgical abortion or carry the pregnancy to term.