Educare Foundation Awards Nearly $89,000 To Mankato Schools

The Educare Foundation has announced the latest round of grants for Mankato Area Public Schools.

A total of $88,819 in grants will be used for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

Nearly $55,000 will be used to purchase biomedical science equipment so the district can offer new courses at Mankato East and West High Schools.

Earlier this year, Educare funded a total of over $1 million in grants to the Mankato School District since 1995.

"With the Educare Foundation, teachers have the availability to write grants for things that aren't covered in the normal operating budgets so they can have additional things they need in their classrooms. Historically, we've funded a lot of books, iPads, lately, we've been doing a lot of Vex Robotics," said Shannon Beal, chair of the Educare Foundation grant committee.

Other grants awarded for next school year include funds for MakerSpaces at the elementary schools, heart rate monitors for two elementary schools and funds to purchase equipment for Central's construction and woodworking program.

Educare has a benefit on May 19 at Chankaska where the grants will be awarded.

Link: https://www.educarefoundation.org/

