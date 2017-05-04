BBB: Avoid Falling Victim To An Asphalt Scheme

It’s that time of year when you might get an unexpected knock on your door, and the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to avoid getting stuck in an asphalt scheme.

The BBB says these operators often go door-to-door claiming they have extra asphalt from a nearby project and they’ll work at a discounted rate. But, the quality of the work is often sub-par and the final bill can sometimes be double the original quoted price.

You can avoid asphalt schemes by researching the company, and asking the salesperson to see their license from the city.

Be on the lookout for these common signs of a suspect asphalt firm:

- The claim the company has leftover asphalt from another job. Be wary of paving companies stating they are “in the neighborhood” and have extra asphalt at the ready to repair your driveway for a minimal cost. Professional asphalt contractors know, with great accuracy, how much paving material is needed to complete a project. They will rarely have leftover materials.

- High pressure sales. Never hire someone on the spot. Trustworthy contractors provide a written estimate that will be valid for many days afterwards, or much longer. If you feel that you are being subjected to high-pressure sales tactics, BBB advises you to end the conversation and tell the company you’re not interested.

-Deals that seem too good to be true. If the quoted price seems very low, chances are the quality of work will also be quite low.

-No contract is offered. Insist on a written contract specifying in detail the work to be performed and the agreed total price, not just price per square foot. Then get at least two more estimates before hiring a contractor.

-Cash-only sales. Most reputable contractors take checks or credit cards and don’t require cash-only terms. You also want to be sure to write checks out to the company and not individual employees.

- Unmarked trucks. Less than reputable firms often travel in unmarked trucks or ones that have out-of-state license plates. Some research usually reveals that they have no permanent address and phone numbers they give out are not answered.