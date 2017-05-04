Estherville Police Dept. Warns Of Scammers Claiming To Collect Donations For Law Enforcement

The Estherville Police Department is warning of a scam circulating in the area.

Police say the scammers are calling local residents and telling them that they are collecting donations for the Law Enforcement Center.

Authorities say they do not allow others to ask for donations on their behalf.

If you want to make a donation to support Law Enforcement,

If you have questions about a call you’ve received, The Estherville Police Department says its best to get in touch with them so they can attempt to verify that it is a legitimate cause. Call 712-362-3515 with questions.