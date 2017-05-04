Date Set For Cyrus Trevino Murder Trial in Steele County

A trial date has been set for an Owatonna man facing first degree murder charges.

During a contested omnibus Steele County Court scheduled the jury trial for Cyrus Noel Trevino to begin September 18th.

Judge Joseph Bueltel also took a request from the defendant for an order for submission under advisement during the hearing.

Trevino and Gerald Blevins are accused of killing 22 year old Richard Jurgensen in rural Steele County in July of last 2016.

A pre-trial hearing for Trevino is set for August 31st.

No trial date has been set for Blevins at this point.

---KEYC News 12