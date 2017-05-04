KEYC - THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Historic R.D. Hubbard House

THROWBACK THURSDAY: The Historic R.D. Hubbard House

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Jessica Potter, with the Blue Earth County Historical Society, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about this week's Throwback Thursday.

Perhaps one of the most eye-catching buildings in Mankato is the historic R.D. Hubbard House, an elegant 16-room mansion that sits on the corner of Warren and South Broad Streets. The house was built in 1871 after Rensselaer D. Hubbard, the famous flour baron and owner of the Hubbard Milling Company, purchased the property.

The original home was smaller than the one that can be toured today. In 1871, the Mankato Weekly Record called it the “most handsome home in Mankato.” It is a brick and wood building, with extremely rich decorative details. In fact, these details brought it more attention than did its size. Hubbard also made sure his home was fitted with both gas and electric lights, and he owned the first home telephone in the city. The estimated cost of construction came to about $12,000.

Hubbard expanded his home’s lot in 1881, when a fire burned down his neighbor’s home and Hubbard bought the land from him. Seven years later, the family remodeled the mansion and added extra rooms. A few years later in 1890, builders constructed a brick carriage house in the rear of the lot, which was called the “finest barn in the southern Minnesota area and without equal anywhere in the state outside of the Twin Cities.”

In 1905, Mrs. Hubbard hired a decorating firm from Minneapolis to redecorate the grand home. The firm added silk wallcovering, cherry paneling and Tiffany light fixtures all around the house.

Photographed here, from left to right, is R.D.’s eldest daughter Katherine, niece Cora Hubbard Jenkins, wife Mrs. Frank Hubbard and youngest daughter Mary Ester Hubbard in about 1900.  Note in the photograph that this was before the grand porch was added around 1910. 

The Hubbard House was purchased from Mary Esther Hubbard Richter in 1938 by the Blue Earth County Historical Society. The House served as the County Historical Society until 1988 when the historical society moved to its current location at 424 Warren Street. The Hubbard House opens this weekend for walk-in guided tours and is open through September.

