May the fourth be with you!

Star Wars fans have claimed May 4th, to celebrate their favorite film franchise.

And right here in Mankato, Jakes Stadium Pizza went all out for it. They got all dressed up and had cool memorabilia out on display.

Jake's Stadium Pizza owner Wally Boyer says he only put out about 10 percent of his Star Wars collection.

Boyer also says they're considering making this an annual celebration because so many people get into it.

Boyer was very excited for today, and even got some cute prizes for the kids.



"The kids that are working for us are having fun with this too. So, hopefully, everyone will enjoy it and everybody will go away happy," Boyer said.



If you head over to Jake's Stadium Pizza with any kind of Star Wars gear on or fun costume, you can get $2 off your large pizza and get to look around at all the awesome Star Wars stuff.