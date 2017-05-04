Information Session for Veteran Healthcare Benefits

Thursday, veterans from Blue Earth county and Nicollet county got to learn important information about their healthcare benefits.

More than 30 veterans got answers to their toughest healthcare questions. Going through details about benefits in the Blue Earth county and Nicollet county area and how to best access them.



"So we have had a great collaboration with the veteran's organizations around the community, Nicollet County, and Blue Earth County, and also the Minnesota Assistance council for Veterans. We're just continuing to do more and more collaboration to get the word out to veterans," Carol Ries, Community Living Coach at VINE said.



The three organizations that put on the presentation say it's critical to have these opportunities to go out in the community.

Having a new venue allows them to broaden their reach, and make sure all veterans know what they're eligible for.



"Lot of familiar faces time and time again. Coming to a place like VINE, today was a little different for me because I'm introducing myself to other people who might not ordinarily be found at a VFW or American Legion meeting," Nathan Tish, Veteran Service Officer for Nicollet County Veteran Service said.



Blue Earth County has about 45 hundred veterans, and Nicollet County has almost 2 thousand.

An important part of this meeting was letting veterans know if their family and spouses are eligible too.

The Nicollet County Veteran Services office says if the veterans take away just one lesson, they hope it's that service officers are willing to serve them after the veterans have served us so well.



"We're approachable, we're easily accessible, and we're at their service at all times," Tish said.



VINE says as they grow they'll be having more services and programs for veterans.

These events will be for all veterans, not just members of VINE.

