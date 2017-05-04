Sen. Franken Supports Federal Budget Deal

A deal earlier this week in Washington D.C. will fund the federal government through the end of September.



President Trump and Congress cut the $1.1 trillion budget deal this week.

Even with the deal, lawmakers will be at it again later this year.

President Trump recently tweeted that the government needs 'a good shutdown.'

But Senator Al Franken says after the shutdown in 2013 cost $24 billion, it will only harm the nation.



"The shutdown only hurts people, there are 15,000 federal employees in Minnesota who deliver services that Minnesotans need on things like getting an FHA mortgage so if you're buying a house. You need the government open," said Sen. Al Franken (D-Minnesota).



The deal provides an increase in defense spending as the president wanted, but no money for a border wall.

Senator Franken indicates he will support the deal when it comes up for up vote.

He says he's pleased it increases funds for the National Institute of Health, and also funding Pell Grants for college students and Ag programs.

