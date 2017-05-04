DNR Using Dogs To Stop The Spread Of Invasive Zebra Mussels

Southern Minnesota is considered unique in the state, with almost none of the aquatic invasive species that most people are searching to find.

With warm weather, hopefully here to stay, soon boats will be flooding Minnesota's waters.

But as those boats emerge from the water, the DNR is hammering home the motto: Clean... Drain... and Dispose... to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species.

"They move around with people, and so we can both be the problem but hugely important part of the solution," said DNR Invasive Species Specialist Allison Gamble.

The DNR says five percent of the state's more than 11,000 lakes are classified as infested waters and two percent are infested with zebra mussels.

And it doesn't take much for them to spread.

Gamble said, "There will be, almost always a little residual water that will drain out of that lower unit."

So far, Zebra mussels haven't turned up in south central and southwestern Minnesota waters.

"Eurasian watermilfoil is basically the only thing we have," said Gamble.

But one of the tools at the DNR's disposal to fight zebra mussels is a four-legged friend.

DNR Conservation Officer Larry Hanson said, "With their detection noses, they're about 2,000 times better than a human nose."

Reggie is one of the first two dogs that came to the DNR in 2013 from a pet rescue.

They are now trained to sniff out zebra mussels... dead or alive... a skill both dog and trainer work hard to maintain.

"You do something several times a week with them, especially now with the summer or spring starting here, we'll be checking a lot of boats and trailers," said Hanson.

Reggie crisscrosses the state with his handler, Conservation Officer Larry Hanson, using the nose as a powerful weapon against more than the danger in the water.

"Venison, which is deer meat, and then he can also track people, and he can also find guns and ammunition," said Hanson

This year, the DNR doubled their K9 Unit with two new dogs from central Europe.

Link: http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/invasives/aquatic/index.html

--KEYC News 12