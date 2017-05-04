Rainy Days Will No Longer Affect Lake

A lake in Waseca is finally getting the help it needs.



For Waseca residents Clear Lake is a destination. Whether it's fishing, boating or just walking around the water, they love it. Except when it rains.



"We'd have flooding in the streets, we'd have water in people's basements and that's just unacceptable to us and this is a plan and a program to get us to the point where we aren't doing that anymore and that will alleviate that in people's basements and it will alleviate it into the lake as well," Mayor of Waseca Roy Srp said.



After major rains, the pressure on Waseca's sewer and storm water system would have to be relieved, which resulted in pumping it into the lake.



"And then of course we would have to prohibit people from swimming and that kind of thing and now we've got a lot of construction going on this summer that's going to alleviate that and the goal is to be not be putting anything into the lake," Srp said.



Thanks to grants and water and sewer funds, construction was just okayed at a bid of $190,000 to line the sewers as just one way of relieving the pressure.



"It took many, many years to get the lake in the shape that it's in and it's going to take some years to get it cleaned up again but that is our goal and that's the endgame is to get to that point we have a Lakes Association, Waseca Lakes Association that does a fantastic job with keeping them up with Clear Lake, we have the water resource center out of Minnesota State University that's here in helping us clean it up so it's a community effort it's a joint effort amongst us all," Srp said.



Mayor Srp says his community is very fortunate to have Clear Lake and Loon Lake so it's paramount to get them cleaned up and make sure they stay that way.

