Heart Health: Talking Nutrition

As we continue our series into heart health, we spoke with several providers at Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.

Clinical Nutritionist Roxanna Padilla says one of the best ways to be heart healthy is to be aware of what you eat.

That not only means portion sizes, but also picking the right foods like fruit and vegetables.

Padilla says, "They also make you feel good. And today we live in a global market and we have so many choices. Find something that you like and try it.

Padilla also says the fruits and vegetables help limit inflammation which is one cause that contributes to the narrowing of vessels and arteries.

-KEYC News 12