Three Injured In Highway 30 Crash East Of Amboy

A serious crash Thursday afternoon near Amboy sends three people to the hospital, including a newborn baby boy.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident took place at 3:45 when a SUV driven by Ashley Appelhof of Minnesota Lake was heading southbound on County Road 1 and blew the stop sign at Highway 30.

A truck driving eastbound struck the SUV, rolling it over.

The report says that Appelhof was not wearing a seatbelt, and the baby was improperly restrained.

All three injuries are listed as non-life threatening.

The Blue Earth Co Sheriff's Office, Mapleton and Amboy PD, Amboy Fire & Rescue and Winnebago Ambulance all responded to the crash.

-- KEYC News 12