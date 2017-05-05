2017 Ribfest Headliners Announced

The Wallflowers and Better Than Ezra are your 2017 Ribfest headliners...taking the stage Friday August 4.

The Wallflowers formed in the late 80's, and are known for the popular hits "Bringing Down the Horse" and "One Headlight".

And you may recognize the pop-rock band Better Than Ezra's number one hit "Good".

They join the previously announced performing artists, with Travis Tritt on Thursday, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo on Saturday, and the Chris Hawkey Band on Sunday.

Ribfest takes place Thursday August 3 through Sunday August 6 at Vetter Stone Amphitheater.

Tickets are available the day of the show or may be purchased at the Verizon Center Ticket Office.