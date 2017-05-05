Iowa Authorities ID Officer Who Exchanged Shots With Man

Authorities have released the name of an officer who exchanged gunfire with a northwest Iowa man who was later found dead inside a home.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the officer Friday as Jesse Hoss, who works for the Milford police force.

Officers were sent Sunday night to check a reported domestic problem. Police say someone inside fired several shots and Hoss returned fire while retreating to safety. Officers tried for several hours to make contact with the shooter. When they finally entered the home they found 52-year-old Robert Brunner dead.

The department says initial autopsy results show Brunner suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and another gunshot wound to his torso.