Extra Enforcement Across Minnesota During Cinco De Mayo Holiday Weekend

In order to keep drivers safe, law enforcement will have extra DWI patrols this holiday weekend.

Preliminary data from the Department of Public Safety found last year’s Cinco De Mayo ended in four fatal crashes, one of which was drunk-driving related, 691 total crashes, and 182 DWI’s.

Nearly 1,000 drivers risked their lives and the lives of others over the last five Cinco de Mayo holidays when they decided to drive drunk.

Officers say it’s best to speak up and offer to be a designated driver, buckle up, and report impaired driving behavior by calling 9-1-1.