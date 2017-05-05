Four Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Middle Schoolers Taken To Hospital After Medical Emergency

Four students from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Middle School are taken to the hospital following a medical emergency.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Department responded to the middle school in Russell yesterday afternoon after a 9-1-1 call from a school staff member.

Parents were notified of the incident. In that notification, Interim Superintendent Dick Orcutt said four students were transported to the hospital. He said that while the medical situation was an emergency, it was not life-threatening.

Local authorities and the district are investigating the incident and would not release information on the circumstances.