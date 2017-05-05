Faribault Police Dept. Seeking Help In Vandalism Case

The Faribault Police Department is looking for more information in connection with vandalism at the city's soccer complex and the school district.

Authorities say vandals cut down five memorial trees at the soccer complex and one tree at the Faribault High School sometime late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Police believe the suspects used a machete-type blade and chainsaw to cut the trees.

Damage is estimated at over $3,000.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage to determine who was responsible.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Faribault Police Department at 507-334-4305