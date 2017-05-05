KEYC - Prime Pork in Windom Begins Processing

Prime Pork in Windom Begins Processing

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
WINDOM, Minn. -

A Windom processing plant that recently moved from beef to pork is now open for business.

Prime Pork just wrapped up their first week of processing. While it was a successful one for the plant, when PM Beef closed in 2015 the city was unsure what would happen.
 
"It was a huge blow to the community and certainly to the people that worked at that facility, we really had no idea what would happen to the facility, it had been upgraded in the early 2000's and so we were hoping that someone would come along and purchase the plant and continue some type of operation although we had no idea what it would be at that time," Windom City Administrator Steve Nasby said.
 
Glenn Taylor and his partners purchased the plant in February 2016 and immediately got to work.
 
"They've undertaken a massive investment in the plant. They've essentially gutted much of the plant from floor to ceiling and then added on a number of areas in the plant to accommodate not only the transition in product but to also modernize the plant," Nasby said.
 
Prime Pork is on track to possibly be the most modern facility in the United States due to its highly-technical operation.
 
"The automated system really takes a lot of the human error factor out of cutting the product. Also the other part of automation, it helps our employees stay safer," Prime Pork Chief Operating Officer Wayne Kies said.
 
The yields reveal the success of that state-of-the-art operation.
 
"Our goal is to be at 6,000 maximum. If everything goes well we could be at our maximum kill in mid-July, which is a pretty aggressive ramp up. We started last week with 20 head the first day and yesterday we were able to slaughter 520 head," Kies said.
 
Kies looks to add 60 more employees next week and another 60 the following, bringing the total employed at Prime Pork to almost 350.

