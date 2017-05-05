St. Peter's Traverse Green Providing Affordable Housing In Growing City

As the new St. Peter High School nears completion, across the road, another development project is providing a new neighborhood in the city.

Planning on the Traverse Green Subdivision started over a year ago.

The city of St. Peter bought the land from the school district and is working with Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership to provide affordable single–family lots and houses, along with multi-family lots.

It's located north of the intersection of Traverse Road and Nicollet Avenue.

The houses are being built a few at a time by the city and Housing Partnership, along with private individuals and developers.

St. Peter City Administrator Todd Prafke said, "One of the goals of this whole subdivision is to make this available to working families, so if you have a family of four and make under $82,000, you can get about a $10,000 discount on a lot here, so that gets a lot down to the $20,000 range."

So far about 10 of the 60 lots are sold.

Prafke says they hope to sell about 10 to 15 lots a year.

There is an open house at the subdivision May 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for people to walk through the completed homes for sale and to learn more.

To learn more: http://www.saintpetermn.gov/traverse-green-subdivision

