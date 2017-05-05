New Ulm's Hermann the German Monument Closed Indefinitely

The New Ulm Park and Rec Department says the Hermann the German monument is not ready to open for the year.

Parks Department Director Tom Schmitz says an inspection found some mortar and masonry is coming loose at the site.

He says the monument will be closed indefinitely for safety concerns until the parks department can review repairs by an independent firm.

Schmitz says the rest of Hermann Heights Park remains open for anyone looking to visit.

---KEYC News 12