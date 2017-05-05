Farm To Table Movement Gains Popularity

The farm-to-table movement has people asking important questions about what goes in their stomachs. It's so easy to order a pizza but do you know where any of those ingredients came from? Do you know how long that produce has been sitting in the grocery store?



"People have come to realize that what they eat becomes who they are. It's a part of who they are and their health. And with the health initiatives that we're going through this country consistently, people care about what they're doing to themselves and their environment," Tim Guldan said, Vice President of the Mankato Farmers Market.



That's why many people have been turning to the farm-to-table movement, to try to get a handle on where their food comes from.



"When you go right to the farmer, and you know the farmer by name. And you've seen where he grows his food, and you've seen his practices, and maybe even helped the farmer out, it really does make the food taste better," Ryan Idso-Weisz, a partner of the Blue Earth County Community Farm said.



One of the easiest ways to get involved locally and get farm fresh food is taking advantage of the farmers market. Mankato's Farmers Market opens Saturday at 8 a.m.



"Everything is grown within 40 miles. We don't allow anything outsourced in. Unlike the Minneapolis market. People can ship things in from all over the place. Everything here is grown by the vendor and within 40 miles, is the big deal for us," Guldan said.



Or, if you want to actually be one of the farmers, you can help the Blue Earth County Community Farm to grow produce that they'll donate to local food shelves in the area.

Programs like ECHO Food Shelf, the Backpack Food Program, and even the Salvation Army benefit from green thumbs in the community.



"The beauty is that it's all local foods. Their meats are all grown locally, their vegetables and fruits are all grown locally, and it's really great for the local economy to help each other out," Blue Earth County Commissioner Vance Stuehrenberg said.



If you'd like to sign up to help the Blue Earth County Community Farm, you can click here.