Mother: Body Pulled From River is Missing University Student

A body has been recovered from the Mississippi River in downtown Minneapolis not far from where crews have been searching for a missing University of Minnesota student.

Christopher Stanley's mother, Melisa Melnick, confirmed Friday that the body is that of her 22-year-old son.

Stanley's roommate, Grant Keiner, told park police he and Stanley climbed a fence to sit along the river Tuesday at Water Power Park. He says a large wave swept him into the river and over St. Anthony Falls. Keiner said he got out of the water but could not find Stanley.

Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies recovered Stanley's body from the river near the Lake St. Bridge on Thursday afternoon.

