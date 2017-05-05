(7) West Falls To Mayo

Those playing for a chance to crack an NFL roster this season at Vikings training camp have some extra time to display their talents, with just one roster cut down date coming after the preseason. "I like it, I think it gives a lot of other guys more chances to be evaluated with that fourth preseason game, it'll be harder with Rick on the waivers when everything happens, but it's good for the players, they get a chance not to just show in a couple games, but all four,"...