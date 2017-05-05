Sen. Draheim Touts Affordable Housing Law Change

A new law aims to make housing more affordable by no longer requiring sprinkler systems in certain types of homes.

In a move pushed by Senator Rich Draheim, rules were clarified so that twin homes no longer fall under the rules of townhomes.

The savings can take a big bite out of the cost to build new homes.

Senator Draheim says twin homes in rural areas can lake the water pressure typically needed for a sprinkler system, requiring a more expensive installation that can cost up to $15,000 a unit.

