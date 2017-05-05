Friesen's Announces Expansion Plans, Own Coffee Brand

Friesen's is looking to grow in Old Town, with plans to expand on the two lots just to the south of their current location, with the plan being to open up the area to even more businesses and development.



When completed, the development will overtake this old Laundromat, incorporate the parking lot, and connect to Friesen's.

And they plan on a groundbreaking in September.

Friesen's is also starting their own coffee line - Rolling Pin coffee.

Along with the locally themed names, 5% of the sales are going toward Old Town Collaborative Association, which aims to continue the restoration along Riverfront.

-- KEYC News 12.