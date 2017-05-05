With Le Sueur, MnDOT Makes Le Mistake

Citizens of Le Sueur coming into town on Highway 93 may have looked twice at the county sign on the Minnesota River bridge. The sign misspells Le Sueur, instead of two "U's" the sign has two "E's." The City of Le Sueur had fun on Facebook posting: "The struggle is real when you live in a town with a unique name! Many of you have most likely noticed the new sign and spelling error. We have notified MnDOT and they will fix it as soon as possible. Happy Friday LE SUEUR!"