Minnesota State University Commencement

Minnesota State University–Mankato held their commencement ceremony with almost 15 hundred students.

The Taylor Center was packed with family and friends of the graduating class. The university had three spring commencements Saturday— one at 9, noon, and 3.

One of the graduates, Titi Kawonise, says her graduating class is a group of some of the most supportive people she's ever met.

"First, it really didn't hit me until I had to stand up, and get in line. So, that's when I got the butterflies in my stomach and just realized, wow, this is really it for now. It felt really, really awesome," Kawonise said.

MSU says this is one of their largest classes of graduates yet.

