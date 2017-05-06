Mavs Win NSIC Title

The ninth ranked Mavericks took down Winona State and Minnesota Duluth Friday.

Saturday, the Mavs were playing with a chance to be crowned NSIC champions.



MSU playing in Sioux Falls against the Winona State Warriors for the title ...

The Mavs jumped out to a 1–0 lead off a solo homer by Ashley Thell in the fourth inning.

One run is all pitcher Coley Ries needs she struck out 10 and threw a complete game shutout.

She struck out the last six batters to end the contest

The Mavericks are this year's NSIC Tournament Champions!

Mavs improve their winning streak to 24 games which is a program record.

MSU also matched a school record with its 54th win.

Jess Meidl, Ries, Thell and Mckenzie Paap were all named to the all tournament team!

--KEYC News 12