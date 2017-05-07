Motorcycle Accident Pins Driver Underneath

A motorcycle was heading westbound on highway 19 in Henderson when it ran right and slid into a metal sign on Saturday night.

When the 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by James Vannoordt came to a stop, it was on its side, pinning Vannoordt underneath.

Vannoordt is from Granite Falls and was taken to North Memorial, Robbinsdale MN after the accident with life threatening injuries. According to the official report, Vannoordt was not wearing a helmet and there was alcohol involved.

Sibley County Sheriff's office, Le Sueur Ambulance and Henderson Police department and Fire department assisted on the scene.