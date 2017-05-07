KEYC - South Fork Golf Club Finds New Owner

South Fork Golf Club Finds New Owner

St. James, MN -

South Fork Creek Golf Course in St. James was on the brink of closing down for good but all the stars were lining up just right for the perfect owner to step in.
Scott Greenseth has always wanted to own his own golf course and he's not 100 percent sure why the purchase of this course worked out...but his girlfriend says it's because there were too many signs saying South Fork Creek was the right one.
 
"The first time I stopped at the rest area, and looked through the trees, I go 'hey, there's a golf course over there.' And when I was playing, when I lug my equipment back from a job I play 9 holes wherever I can find a course. Next day I came through and played here and as I was driving out I saw the 'for sale' sign," Greenseth said. 
 
And since he saw that for-sale sign in his rear view mirror, he hasn't looked back. Pioneer Bank owned and operated the golf club, but ran out of the resources and had to foreclose on Labor day.
 
"I had hopes that someone good would take over and I could come back," Morgan Rankin said. Rankin worked at the golf club when Pioneer Bank owned it. 

Greenseth was just the right person with 41 years in the golf business, he's more than cut out for the job.
 
"But I have more fun running a dozer in the back hole than I do golfing so," Greenseth said.
 
"The new owner is redoing all the bunkers and that has brought a lot of attention to the course because they were in pretty rough shape the past few summers, and it's just upped the courses' value," Rankin said.  
 
All of Greenseth's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed. Joe Gordan has been coming to this course since 1982.
He comes to the South Fork Golf Club every Saturday and Sunday morning with a group of 20 other men affectionately called "the boys" by the staff.
And the boys wouldn't want to go anywhere else.
 
"I like everything about the course. Scott has made a lot of improvements... and things are looking really good for this time of year," Gordan said. 
 
But the bunkers aren't the only thing Greenseth is changing. He's looking forward to making the 18th hole a bit more challenging.
 
"The 18th hole is the only hole I've changed so far... we're going to have two of them. Have it so they can play it either a par 4 or a par 5. And it'll be the toughest hole on the course if you play it as a par 5," Greenseth said. 
 
Greenseth won't be done there. He's looking forward to putting around for quite a few years.
 
"Just keep improving it. There's so much to do here, I don't think I can do it all," Greenseth said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

