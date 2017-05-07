March for Babies Helps Premature Children

Sunday, more than 100 people came out to March for Babies!

The March of Dimes event held in the Myers Field House had fun entertainment, and activities to help raise awareness for premature babies and birth defects.

"I think everyone has been affected, or knows someone that has been affected by a premature birth, birth defect, or maybe lost a baby, and so this is just a celebration of all of that and a celebration of healthy babies as well," Judy Beetch said, with the March of Dimes organization.



One of the families able to celebrate are the Weimerts. Their daughter, Maria, was born prematurely at 1 pound 9 ounces. She had to have multiple surgeries, but now she's healthy and a big 6-year-old!



"I will be forever grateful for March for Dimes, for all the organizations and programs to make it possible for her to survive, and basically thrive," Shandy Weimert.



You can still donate to money to the cause! You can click here and send give donations through June.