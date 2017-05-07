(9) MSU Softball Rolling Into Regionals

The MSU Mankato Softball team brought home an NSIC Tournament Championship with a tight 1-0 victory over the Winona State Warriors.

That win is MSU's 24th in a row! Which is a school record, and the ninth ranked Mavs also tied a program record with their 54th win of the year.

Coley Ries has put together quite the season, after Saturday's shutout, the Eagle Lake native improved to 31-2 on the season with an ERA of 0.75.



"It's my senior year, so I just wanted to go out with no regrets, go out with a bang, do everything I possibly could, and reach goals I hadn't reached yet. I hadn't thrown a perfect game in college. So that was one of my goals going into the season, and 100 wins was one of my goals, 30 wins in a season, I think it was just putting the goals out there, and then working hard throughout the year to attain it," said Coley Ries, MSU pitcher.



"It just gives our team confidence, and we feed off of that, we do, the defense and everybody play so hard behind her because they know what she's capable of doing and how hard she's working on the mound," said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.



MSU has a winning percentage of .900.

Ries Ashley Thell, Jess Meidl, and Mckenzie Paap were all named to the All-Tournament team.

MSU's next game will take place in the NCAA Regional this week the Mavs find out who they'll be squaring off against Monday morning at 9:00.

