Statistics Show Some Minnesota Industries Lack Diversity

Statistics from the U.S. Census and Equal Opportunity Commission show racial and ethnic minorities are a growing portion of Minnesota's workforce, yet are significantly underrepresented in many kinds of jobs and industries.

Racial and ethnic minorities represent only 8 percent of the workforce among management, business financial and health professionals. That's half their share of the total number of employees.

The state's workforce diversity survey also found a difference in the practices of large and small companies. About three-fourths of large employers said they're trying increase racial diversity, and only about a quarter of firms with 50 or fewer workers reported making such efforts.

Minnesota labor market economist Steve Hine says the disparities in hiring contribute to disparities in home ownership, wealth and other socioeconomic measures.