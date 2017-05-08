Lonsdale Man Killed In ATV Accident

A 48-year-old Lonsdale man is killed in an ATV accident over the weekend.

Officers arrived at a field on Farwall Avenue in Rice County just before 5 Saturday night to find the body of Dennis Skluzacek.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say he was alone, driving the ATV on the family property, when it rolled over.

Family members reportedly found him underneath the ATV.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

An autopsy is being performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to further determine his cause of death.